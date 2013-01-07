Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

MIT Enterprise Forum to Present ‘Sientra: The Newest Success Story in Santa Barbara’

By MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast | January 7, 2013 | 7:01 p.m.

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will present “Sientra: The Newest Success Story in Santa Barbara’s Silicone Alley,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Rocketing from obscurity to $151 million of investment and FDA approval, come hear founder and CEO Hani Zeini tell the Sientra story.

For many years, the breast implant business was dominated by two Santa Barbara-based companies — Inamed (now part of Allergan) and Mentor (now part of Johnson & Johnson). Following an unconventional path to introducing a new product, Sientra is disrupting the duopoly of breast implant titans.

Zeini will share his experience in launching a medical device company, his unique perspective on hiring and personnel, and the challenges of attracting investors.

Zeini has more than 24 years of relevant health-care experience in pharmaceuticals and medical device industries, and is an 11-year veteran in the aesthetics and plastic surgery market. He previously served as executive vice president of Inamed Aesthetics. He pioneered the concept of the Plastic Surgery Ecosystem™.

Zeini started his career at Dupont Pharmaceuticals, culminating with his role as senior vice president of Global Health Systems. Prior to joining Inamed, Zeini was COO at Acurian, a development stage venture capital backed clinical trials company. Before Acurian, he held the position of president and CEO at Pharmasmarket.com, an Internet-based health-care marketplace.

Zeini holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Miami. In 2003, he completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business.

Michael Fauver of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray will serve as moderator.

