Music at Trinity to Showcase ‘Valentine Delight’ Concert

A “Valentine Delight: Music for Two Flutes and Piano” will showcase Suzanne Duffy on flute, Paul Fried on principal flute and Christopher Davis on piano in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.
Experience the sonic splendor of music in sacred space.
Music at Trinity hosts the admission-free community concert series at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Duffy joined by Fried and Davis will bring to Santa Barbara audiences a program featuring music for solo flute, flute duos, and piano solos and accompaniments.
The community is welcome to celebrate at the Valentine Delight: Music for Two Flutes and Piano concert.
— David Gell represents Music at Trinity.