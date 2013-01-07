Renovated Carl’s Jr. on Milpas Street to Reopen Wednesday

The Carl’s Jr. restaurant at 7 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday after a nearly five-month total rebuild and remodel effort.

Opening-day festivities will include a prize wheel starting at 10 a.m. and running as long as supplies last. Happy Star will be on hand throughout the day for fun and photo ops. From 2 to 4 p.m., KJEE-FM Santa Barbara will conduct a live remote broadcast from the rebuilt unit, which has been closed since mid-August.

The dual-branded Carl’s Jr./Green Burrito will reopen with a new addition to its breakfast menu: Hardee’s® Made from Scratch Biscuits™. The rebuilt restaurant has been tooled up to include a biscuit-making station. The biscuits are made fresh in the restaurant every morning.

The building may be new, but the menu features the same fresh products and tried-and-tested ones that Carl’s Jr. customers have come to expect over the years. New menu offerings include the meat-on-meat Memphis BBQ Burger.

— Julie McLean is a public relations specialist for Carl’s Jr.