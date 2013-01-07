San Marcos Leo’s Club Helps Decorate Rose Parade Floats

Members of the San Marcos High School Leo’s Club were invited to assist with the preparation of the 2013 Tournament of Roses Parade by decorating floats during the students’ winter break.

The students traveled to Pasadena on Dec. 28 to work with other Leo’s Club members from various high schools around Southern California. The San Marcos Leo’s Club students worked on three floats, including the Lions International float, “Lions Serving the World.”

The students’ jobs included cutting petals off of flowers, scraping bark, twisting grasses for “ropes” and being on scaffolding 15 to 20 feet in the air decorating the Eiffel Tower.

Under the supervision of teacher and Leo’s Club adviser Michael Thrasher and San Marcos Career Center adviser Kathy Castaneda, the students worked tirelessly for hours to get the floats ready. They were commended for their work by Jack Tanaka, the Lions International Rose Parade float volunteer coordinator and also the mayor of Diamond Bar.

Two of the floats the Leo’s Club worked on won trophies: the HGTV float, “All Paths Lead Home” — Grand Marshal’s Trophy for excellence in creative concept and design, and The Nurses’ Float, “A Healing Place’” — Craftsman Trophy for outstanding showmanship and dramatic impact over 55 feet in length.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.