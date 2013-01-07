Santa Barbara Foundation Distributes More Than $20 Million in Grants in 2012

In 2012, the Santa Barbara Foundation, together with its donor partners, distributed more than $20 million in charitable grants. These community investments helped to fuel the good work of community organizations — primarily in Santa Barbara County — making significant impact by addressing critical challenges and compelling needs.

Year-end grants are a component of the foundation’s charitable giving. In 2012, the foundation provided $2 million in year end grants to 41 nonprofits.

Grants are supported by income from the foundation’s unrestricted endowment and are awarded competitively based on a rigorous process of research, due diligence, planning and evaluation. Three types of grants were offered in 2012 — core support to help organizations address basic needs such as hunger, shelter and health care; capital support to maintain, improve and expand infrastructure and facilities as a means to address community needs; and innovation grants to support fresh ideas and fuel new approaches to long-standing problems and emerging issues.

Known as Strategy Grants, these grants are the foundation’s largest responsive grants program (grants normally above $5,000 and up to $75,000) and cover a range of areas including arts and cultural expression; education and youth development; protection of the environment and historical places; sustainable economic growth; safety; health and human services; and civic engagement.

“Giving is not just a word here but a way of life,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “With the help of many individuals, families, and aligned philanthropic institutions who have chosen to invest in and with us at significant levels, we will continue to work toward enhancing the quality of life in our communities and strengthen the way that our nonprofits work so they can, in turn, increase their efficiency and impact. We are endeavoring to accomplish things that can only be achieved through a sustained partnership with an inspired philanthropic sector.”

As the community foundation for the entire county, the Santa Barbara Foundation takes three core components as fundamental to its mission — partnering with donors; strengthening the nonprofit sector; and identifying and addressing community needs.

Through donors’ passions and strategic grantmaking utilizing the foundation’s expertise, purposeful philanthropy goes beyond dollars in the community impact achieved. The continuous integration of inspired investments into the community, along with careful stewardship of foundation assets, is the catalyst for positive change that is the key to the successful collective future of all county residents.

“This past year was a model of donors working together with the foundation in creative ways to make meaningful changes in the community,” said Jan Campbell, senior vice president of philanthropic services at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The foundation’s discretionary investments in 2012 were made with funding by partner investors, including the Orfalea Foundation, the Cavalletto Charities, and through Santa Barbara Foundation donor advised and field of interest funds.

Core Support Grant Recipients

» Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access — $42,000

» Carrillo Counseling Services Inc. — $40,000

» Casa Esperanza Homeless Center — $40,000

» Catholic Charities (Santa Barbara County Region) — $50,000

» Channel Islands YMCA, Youth & Family Services Division — $50,000

» Child Abuse Listening Mediation Inc. — $50,000

» Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County — $30,000

» Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County — $50,000

» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara — $40,000

» Good Samaritan Shelter Inc. — $75,000

» Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County — $50,000

» Pacific Pride Foundation Inc. — $43,000

» Peoples’ Self Help Housing — $50,000

» Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo — $50,000

» Salvation Army — $50,000

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics — $40,000

» Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center — $50,000

» Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People — $50,000

» Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation — $30,000

» Transition House — $50,000

» Transitions-Mental Health Association — $50,000

» Unity Shoppe Inc. — $20,000

Capital Support Grant Recipients

» Ensemble Theatre Project Inc. — $25,000

» Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library — $25,000

» Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association — $25,000

» Orcutt Area Seniors in Service Inc. — $50,000

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History — $25,000

» The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College — $50,000

» Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara — $50,000

Innovation Grant Recipients

» 2nd Story Associates — $75,000

» Alliance for Living and Dying Well — $72,500

» C.A.R.E.4Paws — $27,500

» Central Coast Literacy Council — $54,000

» Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center — $74,517

» Environmental Defense Center — $50,000

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County — $75,000

» Just Communities, Central Coast — $75,000

» Parent Institute for Quality Education — $65,000

» PCPA Foundation — $31,000

» Santa Barbara Partners in Education — 75,000

» Storyteller Children’s Center Inc. — $75,000

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.