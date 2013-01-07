Overnight Power Outage Hits Santa Barbara Waterfront

Some 240 customers near the Santa Barbara waterfront were without power Sunday night into Monday due to an equipment failure, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Bath and Yanonali streets after problems developed with underground equipment, said Patricia Bartoli-Wible, an Edison spokeswoman.

Most customers had their electricity restored by midday Monday, Bartoli-Wible said.

The Lavender Inn by the Sea had power restored at noon, according to hotel employee Jose Escobar.

Santa Cruz Market’s power came back on at 12:30 p.m, said Efron Borroyo, store manager.

Repairs were continuing Monday afternoon as Edison personnel to checked circuits, Bartoli-Wible said.

