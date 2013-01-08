Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chamber Mixer to Double as Open House of Rizzoli’s Automotive

By Kyle Rizzoli for Rizzoli’s Automotive | January 8, 2013 | 12:16 a.m.

Rizzoli’s Automotive will host the first Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Mixer of 2013 from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at its Santa Maria shop.

Doubling as an open house, the event will showcase local wineries, eateries and bakeries, and will also feature a donation center where guests can bring canned food donations to support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. There will also be a fully restored, classic 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing on display.

Many families will go hungry this holiday season, but what most people don’t realize is that many more go hungry all year-round. That’s why Rizzoli’s Automotive is calling on the community to consider giving not just during the holidays, but also throughout the year.

Guests and chamber members will mingle, view an interactive vehicle diagnostic demonstration and tour the auto shop at 1149 W. Tama Lane off Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

Rizzoli’s Automotive has partnered with the Foodbank since 2007 to combat the hunger epidemic on the Central Coast. The local auto shop asks that those who wish to donate food can drop off pantry items such as canned fruit and vegetables, oatmeal, whole grain crackers, dried pasta, rice, canned meats and beans, canned soup, peanut butter and other non-perishable food items.

“We’re so fortunate to have our business in such a family-oriented community,” said Kyle Rizzoli, general manager of Rizzoli’s Automotive. “But thousands of people go hungry in Santa Barbara County every year, and we just thought this would be a great opportunity for the community to give to those who are less fortunate.”

With the help of Verdin, this mixer is sure to be a big hit. Catering will be provided by Santa Maria Country Club, wines provided by Cambria Winery and Byron Winery, dessert prepared by Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream and Gina’s Piece of Cake, coffee by Starry Sky Coffee, flowers by Flower Carriage, and music by Mega 97.1.

Food can be donated in San Luis Obispo at 2584 Victoria Lane and in Santa Maria at 1149 W. Tama Lane off Skyway Drive. For more information, call 805.541.1082 in San Luis Obispo or 805.922.7742, or click here.

— Kyle Rizzoli is the general manager for Rizzoli’s Automotive.

