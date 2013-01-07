Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Styx Set to Rock Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | January 7, 2013 | 8:42 p.m.

Styx, which has melded progressive rock with heavy guitars and strong ballads to entertain audiences throughout four decades, will bring its North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Styx has made music that helped define a generation, compiling a total of eight Billboard Top 10 singles and posting four multiplatinum albums.

Styx is one of a handful of acts with Billboard Top 10 singles in three consecutive decades (1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s), including “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”

The group, named after a mythological river, spawned from a suburban Chicago basement in the early 1970s. By the late ‘70s, Styx had transformed into one of the top arena rock bands.

“Come Sail Away,” a classic rock radio standard, is often cited as the ultimate Styx song, mixing balladry with the theatrical flair of art rock.

Tommy Shaw, James “JY” Young, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman and Ricky Phillips (along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo) have performed more live performances since 1999 than all of the previous years combined. Forty years later, Styx continues to rock the planet one venue at a time.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world-class rock band take a break from playing arenas on its tour to perform in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website at www.chumashcasino.com or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 