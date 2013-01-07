Styx Set to Rock Chumash Casino Resort

Styx, which has melded progressive rock with heavy guitars and strong ballads to entertain audiences throughout four decades, will bring its North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Styx has made music that helped define a generation, compiling a total of eight Billboard Top 10 singles and posting four multiplatinum albums.

Styx is one of a handful of acts with Billboard Top 10 singles in three consecutive decades (1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s), including “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”

The group, named after a mythological river, spawned from a suburban Chicago basement in the early 1970s. By the late ‘70s, Styx had transformed into one of the top arena rock bands.

“Come Sail Away,” a classic rock radio standard, is often cited as the ultimate Styx song, mixing balladry with the theatrical flair of art rock.

Tommy Shaw, James “JY” Young, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman and Ricky Phillips (along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo) have performed more live performances since 1999 than all of the previous years combined. Forty years later, Styx continues to rock the planet one venue at a time.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world-class rock band take a break from playing arenas on its tour to perform in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website at www.chumashcasino.com or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.