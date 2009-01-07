Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Envisioning a Bright New Year for the County’s Children

A unified effort for today's youths could make a big difference in everyone's future.

By Bill Cirone | January 7, 2009 | 9:27 a.m.

It is that time of year — the very beginning — when it is traditional to take stock and share visions for the future. When we look around and see that the world appears to be in turmoil and the country challenged on so many fronts, it can be helpful to articulate a unifying vision for children in Santa Barbara County that will help direct our efforts locally and ensure our priorities remain in sharp focus.

image
Bill Cirone
We can’t know what 2009 will hold for any of us, but I believe we can once again agree on a vision that embraces all of the county’s young people.

In this vision, we continue to see children growing up in good health, with a zest for learning and living. We see them with a spark inside that makes them want to share their talents with those less fortunate, and work for the good of the order, just because it’s the right thing to do.

We see children who are free of fear, free of abuse, free of drugs, free of prejudice.

We see children who are free to reach beyond their circumstances, whatever those might be, and to join a society that welcomes their contributions on the job, in the community and in the voting booth.

And we see a community willing to work together to bring all our children closer to that dream.

It’s a vision that can become reality. If we all work together, and resist the urge to point the fingers of blame, we could form a circle of responsibility around all of our children.

We could make sure that our efforts are focused on improving the conditions of children in our communities, and working together with that goal always in mind. We also need to acknowledge that working to benefit and nurture our young people is enlightened self-interest. We want what is best for our own children, but we must care about other people’s children as well — after all, it is other people’s children who will staff the emergency rooms, fly the planes and eventually pass the laws that govern all of us.

A joint effort for today’s children could make a real difference in everyone’s future, because there is always real strength in partnership. That is my vision for all of us this year. I hope you will all join me as we continue our work to make it a reality.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 