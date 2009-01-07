Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Blood Bank in Need of O Negative, A Negative Donations

United Blood Services sees fewer donors this time of year, but the need is as great as ever.

By Janna Nichols | January 7, 2009 | 11:35 a.m.

Since 1970, January has been recognized as National Blood Donor Month with the hope that the increased awareness at this precarious time of year will encourage needed blood donations. United Blood Services-Central Coast is issuing an appeal for O negative and A negative blood types.

Decreased blood donations and steady local use during the last two weeks of December greatly reduced local Central Coast supplies of O negative and A negative.

Each day, patients across the country receive about 39,000 units of the lifesaving resource. This year alone, as many as 5 million patients will require blood transfusions, as accident victims, people undergoing surgery and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer and other diseases. Locally, United Blood Services needs to collect 290 pints a blood a day along the coast to maintain the needs of hospitals in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and South Monterey counties.

“January is usually an especially difficult time as we go into the cold and flu season,” Scott Edward of United Blood Services said. “We’d ask that anyone that is feeling well, to visit us in January and in the big picture, donors to consider making a resolution to give three times in 2009. We would be especially grateful if businesses and community groups would hold at least three drives per year. That would be ideal to maintain a steady supply.”

As a special thank you to January blood donors, United Blood Services has teamed up with a number of business partners to offer donors a movie ticket or box of See’s chocolates (depending on the date of donation). 

Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a community blood drive can call the Santa Barbara Center at 805.965.7037.

Donations may be made Monday through Friday at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara, 902 Laguna St. at the corner of Cañon Perdido.

Blood donors must be older than age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 or youngers. Click here to make an appointment. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services-Central Coast.

