Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Opens 2009 with Mostly Moderns

Violinist Nurit Pacht and pianist Anna Polonsky will play two chamber music concerts at Music Academy of the West.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 6, 2009 | 11:19 p.m.

Nurit Pacht
Nurit Pacht
The Camerata Pacifica chamber music company will play its January program at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall of the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road. The participating Camerata members, violinist Nurit Pacht and pianist Anna Polonsky, will perform Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano-Violin Sonata in f minor, Opus 80; Olivier Messiaen’s Le baiser de L’Enfant-Jésus / The Kiss of the Baby Jesus (No. 15 of Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus / 20 Glimpses of the Baby Jesus) for solo piano; Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in F-sharp Major, Opus 78; and Karol Szymanowski’s Violin-Piano Sonata in d minor, Opus 9. The two works for solo piano will only be played at the evening performance; the 1 p.m. “lunchtime” concert will consist of only the Prokofiev and Szymanowski violin piano sonatas.

Anna Polonsky
Anna Polonsky
Prokofiev wrote very little for violin and piano, just the two sonatas and some early song arrangements, and the second sonata, in D Major, Opus 94a, is actually a reworking of a flute-piano sonata he had written three years earlier. The f minor sonata, and the D Major re-write, were both done for the composer’s friend, David Oistrakh. They did not meet as friends, however. Their first encounter was in 1927, at a concert celebrating Prokofiev’s return to the Soviet Union after nine years as an expatriate in Paris. The venue of the concert was the Odessa Conservatory and the star was the 18-year-old Oistrakh, who played the scherzo of Prokofiev’s first violin concerto. In the middle of the movement, Prokofiev jumped to his feet and shouted: “No! That’s not the way to play it, young man!” He then seated himself at the piano and played the movement as he thought it should go. Embarrassing, to say the least, for a hot shot young virtuoso. (Unless he believes in ghosts, Pacht need fear no such magisterial rebuke: Prokofiev died in 1953, on the same day as Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, and Szymanowski has been dead since 1937.) In 1938, when violinist and composer had become fast friends, and they were playing each other in a chess tournament, Oistrakh reminded Prokofiev about their first encounter. Now it was the older man’s turn to be embarrassed.

The sonata, inspired by a work by George Frideric Handel, is constructed like a baroque sonata, four movements alternating slow-fast-slow-fast. It has a kind of baroque gravity as well. During the rehearsals, Prokofiev remarked of the first movement that it sounded “like wind in a graveyard.”

2008 was Messiaen’s centennial, so there were a lot of his works put on the concert schedules of ensembles throughout the world. This one is blissfully short. If the title makes you think happy thoughts about “Away in a Manger” or “What Child is This?” think again.

Szymanowski composed his tempestuous Violin Sonata in 1904, during the first phase of his career, when he was under the influence of Chopin, Scriabin and the German late-Romantics.

Click here to order tickets online or call 805.884.8410 or 800.557.2224.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 