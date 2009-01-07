Community West Bank Honors Two Employees With Top Awards

Betsy Hayden, a Community West Bank facilities assistant with more than 10 years of service, has been named the bank’s Gerard Bradley 2008 Employee of the Year. Beth Chi, employee benefits coordinator, has received the Michael Alexander Extraordinary Customer Service Award.

“Betsy and Beth exemplify the bank’s commitment to our customers, our shareholders and our employees through their proven dedication to building solid relationships with their customers which include fellow employees and vendors,” said Lynda Nahra, Community West Bank’s CEO and president. “Having been nominated by their peers makes these awards even more meaningful.”

Gerard Bradley, founding Community West Bank board member, was known for his service, can-do attitude, loyalty and as an impeccable representative of the bank.

The Gerard Bradley Employee of the Year award recognizes Hayden’s outstanding service to the bank based on her quality of service, work contributions and ability to be a team player.

Hayden was among 12 Employees of the Month for 2008 from which the Employee of the Year was selected.

Michael Alexander, also a founding bank board member, was a leader in providing extraordinary customer service. The Michael Alexander Extraordinary Customer Service award recognizes Chi’s outstanding customer service and willingness to always assist employees with their human resources needs.

Lynnette Coverly is vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.