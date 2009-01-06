Farr Takes Her Seat as a Supervisor

Amid a standing-room-only crowd, new 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr and new Superior Court Judge Jed Beebe were sworn into office in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ hearing room Tuesday. The two officials joined 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, who took the oath for his second term, and 4th District Supervisor Joni Gray, who took the oath for her fourth.

During the proceedings, Carbajal stepped down from his post as board chairman and was succeeded by 5th District Supervisor Joe Centeno, who had been vice chairman. Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf was voted in as vice chairwoman.

The room was packed with well-wishers and local dignitaries who were particularly vocal in their support of Farr as she took her seat on the board. The 3d District runoff election was a hard-fought, although civil, race between Farr and Los Olivos businessman Steve Pappas, who has nonetheless filed a court challenge contesting the results . Farr succeeds Supervisor Brooks Firestone, who did not seek re-election, and she flips the board’s political makeup to the liberal side.

“First of all I do want to thank the people of the 3rd District for the honor they’ve bestowed upon me,” said Farr, who is so new that the county has not yet set up her official Web site. “I’m both proud and very humbled by it, and I promise that I will work very hard over the next four years and I’ll be very responsive to all of your concerns and issues.”

Adding a touch of levity to the proceedings, Direct Relief International CEO Thomas Tighe reminded the public officials of their duty to do for the people the things that don’t necessarily make a profit, but said, “All those dinner table debates that undoubtedly you had to bring you on this path here ... I hope now you can call your siblings, or your parents, wherever they are and tell them that indeed you were right and this proves it.”

The year 2009 promises to be a challenging one for Farr and her fellow supervisors as they wrestle with the challenge of doing more with less money. California’s protracted budget crisis , the county’s own financial shortfall, a declining economy, and a reduction of property and sales taxes will likely result in some hard decisions.

“This coming year is all about the economy, budget, economy, budget, budget,” warned Carbajal. “Did I say the economy?”

Among the other things the county intends to take on this year are causes near and dear to the South Coast and environmentally minded new board majority of Carbajal, Farr and Wolf, including an attempt to further reduce carbon emissions within the county and the establishment of a solid waste conversion facility at Tajiguas Landfill. The preservation of the Gaviota coast will be another issue, as well as the community plans for unincorporated county areas like the eastern Goleta Valley.

Among the first things the newly reconfigured board had to do Tuesday was receive a brief report on recent onshore oil spills in preparation for next week’s public hearing on oil operations in the county. A new county ordinance will be targeting companies that are guilty of serious or frequent offenses.

Tuesday’s discussion brought up opinions from the public, urging the supervisors to crack down harder on Greka Energy Corp. , whose Santa Maria facility sprung a leak over Christmas and was subsequently shut down. Greka president Andrew DeVegvar appeared before the dais to apologize and plead his company’s case.

“I can certainly understand why people here are frustrated by it and why you all are frustrated by it,” said DeVegvar, who said the operator who made the mistake of shutting off the wrong valve has been fired and the lease supervisor has been removed.

“I’m very regretful and I take full responsibility as president of the company for this,” DeVegvar said. “But I would like to point out that there’s been no harm to health and safety here; there’s been no harm to the environment. This oil that got spilled ... there’s no damage to the aquifer, there’s no damage to the air.”

He added that Greka has made “a lot of progress” in its work to clean up and minimize leaks.

Beebe, who beat Deputy District Attorney John MacKinnon in a November runoff for judge, will take his place on the Superior Court bench Friday in Santa Maria.

