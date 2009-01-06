Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:12 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

High-Tech Business Development Specialist Joins Westmont Board

Newest trustee Joe Rehfeld and his wife co-chair college's parents council.

By Scott Craig | January 6, 2009 | 10:09 p.m.

Joe Rehfeld, who has 20 years of high-tech experience in business development, marketing and corporate development and finance, has joined the Westmont College Board of Trustees, which oversees the school’s operations. A resident of Los Angeles and of Clyde Hill, Wash., Rehfeld also has about 20 years of philanthropic and charitable work in education, the alleviation of poverty and micro-enterprise development.

Joe Rehfeld
Joe Rehfeld
Rehfeld called Westmont distinctive as a liberal arts, undergraduate, residential, global college. “It’s that combination and Westmont’s great strength in each of these areas that make Westmont unique and set it apart from other Christian and liberal arts colleges,” he said.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Rehfeld is a general partner of Noble Investments, an investment management business. He worked in product management at Microsoft in the 1980s, championed the original Microsoft Windows product marketing effort and turned to corporate mergers and acquisitions in the ‘90s. He serves as a trustee of a private family foundation and sits on the board of several nonprofit organizations.

Rehfeld and his wife, Judy, co-chair Westmont’s Parents Council and have been members of the group since 2005. They have three sons: Jeff, who graduated from Westmont in 2007, Jason, who is graduating in May, and Jimmy, class of 2012.

“We have made valuable connections and helped parents become more engaged to add value to their student’s education,” Rehfeld said of the parents council. “Even if you don’t have a current student at Westmont, there are still ways to be involved in supporting and encouraging the college through connections, being an advocate for the school, volunteering or making donations.”

Scott Craig is Westmont College’s media relations manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 