High-Tech Business Development Specialist Joins Westmont Board

Joe Rehfeld, who has 20 years of high-tech experience in business development, marketing and corporate development and finance, has joined the Westmont College Board of Trustees, which oversees the school’s operations. A resident of Los Angeles and of Clyde Hill, Wash., Rehfeld also has about 20 years of philanthropic and charitable work in education, the alleviation of poverty and micro-enterprise development.

Rehfeld called Westmont distinctive as a liberal arts, undergraduate, residential, global college. “It’s that combination and Westmont’s great strength in each of these areas that make Westmont unique and set it apart from other Christian and liberal arts colleges,” he said.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Rehfeld is a general partner of Noble Investments, an investment management business. He worked in product management at Microsoft in the 1980s, championed the original Microsoft Windows product marketing effort and turned to corporate mergers and acquisitions in the ‘90s. He serves as a trustee of a private family foundation and sits on the board of several nonprofit organizations.

Rehfeld and his wife, Judy, co-chair Westmont’s Parents Council and have been members of the group since 2005. They have three sons: Jeff, who graduated from Westmont in 2007, Jason, who is graduating in May, and Jimmy, class of 2012.

“We have made valuable connections and helped parents become more engaged to add value to their student’s education,” Rehfeld said of the parents council. “Even if you don’t have a current student at Westmont, there are still ways to be involved in supporting and encouraging the college through connections, being an advocate for the school, volunteering or making donations.”

Scott Craig is Westmont College’s media relations manager.