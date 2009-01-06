Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Roundabout Construction to Require Overnight Power Outage

Nearby, Highway 101 barrier replacement is source of nightly ruckus

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 6, 2009 | 9:19 p.m.

Traffic in the new Montecito roundabout area at the intersections of Hot Springs Road and Old Coast Highway will be interrupted overnight Tuesday so Southern California Edison crews can relocate electrical lines. Power will be out in the area during the work, which is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Relocation of the power lines will enable excavation to continue at the roundabout site, which is part of the $53 million Highway 101 widening project between Milpas Street and Hot Springs, project spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said Tuesday.

Hot Springs will have reversing traffic control near Old Coast Highway during the work, with flag crews directing traffic through the area, Ayars said. Motorists are advised to expect delays of five to 10 minutes and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Edison has notified all affected customers, she said.

In a nearby but unrelated project, Caltrans crews will continue to replace concrete slabs on Highway 101 between Olive Mill and San Ysidro roads. The work will occur overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and Montecito residents can expect loud noise from saw cutting, demolition and equipment.

The highway’s slow lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the $297,000 project. Daytime work is not possible because of high traffic volume. Project completion is expected by the end of January, weather permitting.

Click here for more information.

On northbound Highway 101, meanwhile, crews will continue laying aggregate base for the new merge lane between Cabrillo Boulevard and Salinas Street. Crews also will continue erecting concrete foundations for the new sound wall by the Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Center.

On the southbound side, crews will continue building a retaining wall in preparation for the new hook off-ramp east of Milpas, as well as installing aggregate base for the new third lane. The Milpas on-ramp and the off-ramp at Los Patos Way will remain closed until September.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas and Hot Springs include the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening, and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The four-year project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million from Measure D.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

