Planned Parenthood Flags on State Street to Mark Roe vs. Wade

The flags of Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties Inc. will fly on State Street Jan. 12-22 to coincide with the 36th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision guaranteeing protections for women’s reproductive health, safety and privacy.

Planned Parenthood has been providing low-cost reproductive health care services to the tri-counties since 1964. Last year, the organization served 30,000 patients for more than 61,000 medical visits at its five health centers. Planned Parenthood provides a full range of reproductive health care services for women and men, including family planning services, breast exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, birth control (including emergency contraception) and vasectomies.

In addition, Planned Parenthood provides comprehensive sex education throughout the tri-counties and works to ensure that women and men of all ages have the resources and information they need to make responsible decisions about their health.

Planned Parenthood promotes honest communication between young people and parents, medically-accurate sex education in the communities, and access to affordable birth control.

Supporters wishing to dedicate a Planned Parenthood flag in honor or memory of a loved one can do so by making a donation of $50 or more to Planned Parenthood. For more information, call 805.963.2445, ext. 121. Click here for more information about Planned Parenthood programs and services.

The State Street Flag Program, organized and sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, promotes downtown events and celebrations. The banners change throughout the year depending on the event being highlighted.

Georgette Friedman is the marketing and sales coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.