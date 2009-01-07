Santa Barbara Architect Appointed to Architectural Review Board

Santa Barbara architect Keith Rivera has been appointed by the City Council to the Architectural Board of Review.

The Architectural Board of Review was established by the Santa Barbara City Charter to protect and preserve the aesthetic appeal of the city. The board performs design review of all nonresidential, multiple residence and mixed-use permit applications.

A member of the American Institute of Architects, Rivera has more than 26 years of experience in architectural design and has been a guest lecturer at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s School of Architecture and Environmental Design. An active participant in the recent Upper State Street Study and the current Plan Santa Barbara, Rivera also has served on a design advisory committee for the local Caltrans District 5.

His design work has been recognized in various magazines and books, and has received a number of design awards. In 2007, Rivera received the first-place honor award in the Portland Courtyard Housing Design Competition for sustainable family housing, among more than 250 submissions from 33 states and 13 countries.