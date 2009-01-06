Solvang to Light Up Sky with Annual Christmas Tree Burn

The city of Solvang will conduct its Annual Christmas Tree Burn at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will supervise the burn, which is one of the largest fire safety and community gatherings on the Central Coast. The tradition provides an opportunity for friends and neighbors to gather and bring the holiday celebrations to an end.

The county Fire Department will present fire-safety demonstrations, including how quickly and dramatically even a single Christmas tree can burn. Residents are urged not to burn their trees in fireplaces. Sparks rising from the chimney can easily ignite roofs, and the intense flames can damage the inside of a fireplace, making it prone to a chimney fire now or a house fire in the future.

Please remove ornaments, stands or anything else attached to tree if delivering it for the burn or having it picked up by sanitation crews.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.