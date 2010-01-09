Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: There’s No Excuse for Flying with the Enemy

Like it or not, Americans already relate terrorism to nations that terrorists always seem to come from

By David Harsanyi | January 9, 2010 | 4:03 a.m.

When comedian Joan Rivers was booted off a flight to Newark, N.J., from Costa Rica last weekend, it was not because she had perpetrated crimes against the human appearance. Rather, it was because she was a potential security risk.

David Harsanyi
David Harsanyi

In a recent column, my assertion that airport security should ignore most of us and focus on bad actors (not the Joan Rivers variety of bad actor, although one sympathizes), who tend to originate from disagreeable locales (not Hollywood) and affiliate themselves with a religious denomination (not Scientology), provoked a torrent of livid e-mails to land in my inbox.

One perturbed writer, an American Muslim, encapsulated the thoughts of many by accusing me of “encouraging ... racist profiling,” calling that “inexcusable and ignorant.” This sentiment also was found in the progressive blogosphere as a reaction to any mention of ethnic or religious profiling.

Evidently, the Obama administration — despite unleashing a barrage of euphemistic rationalizations — is also a nest of boorish, racist sentiment, as it instructed airports to profile travelers en route to the United States from 14 countries, most of which share some vague thematic connection. They include Pakistan, Yemen, Syria, Saudi Arabia et al.

It is a shame that anyone has to endure questioning or pat-downs or worse at airports, but the fact is that those who are behind terrorism have, by large margins, originated from these 14 nations. (Islam, incidentally, is not a race; it is a faith. So there is nothing “racist” about criticizing it or its adherents, most of whom — need it be repeated — are peaceful.)

No serious person in this nation has insinuated that Islamic religious freedoms should be infringed or curtailed. Yet if these indignant letter writers were interested in unearthing honest-to-goodness inexcusable ignorance, widespread dehumanization and institutionalized xenophobia, they could find it in abundance in any run-of-the-mill Muslim theocracy, monocracy or autocracy. There are many to choose from.

That reality, of course, is none of our business, as a matter of policy. Protecting citizens from foreign threats, on the other hand, is.

Understandably, this has unfurled a complex situation. Are we overreacting? What is an appropriate level of interrogation? When is war justified? What rights do enemy combatants have? Fair debates, no doubt.

But a person can oppose waterboarding or war or foreign entanglements or nation building and still accept that certain countries and religions harbor “militants” — even if such a militant makes a stopover in Frankfurt.

Yet ... the excuse-making. The tiptoeing. Terrorism is now a “man-caused disaster.” The Fort Hood terrorist was just stressed out after learning about a deployment to Iraq — you know, after he voluntarily joined the Army.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the crotch bomber, was, according to President Barack Obama, an “isolated extremist” — which is true, if he means the extremism is isolated to a few million people.

Obama went on to talk about the “crushing poverty” of Yemen, insinuating that neediness is a root of man-caused disasters — although the underwear bomber came from a wealthy and educated family and the “crushing poverty” of Haiti has yet to compel that nation’s young men to stuff explosives down their pants.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee complained that singling out a group of people is “extreme and very dangerous. All of a sudden people are labeled as being related to terrorism just because of the nation they are from.”

Well, I hate to break it to them, but Americans already relate terrorism to the nations that terrorists always seem to come from. And if there’s a better way to keep extremists off planes, I’d love to hear it.

David Harsanyi is a columnist at The Denver Post and the author of Nanny State. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 