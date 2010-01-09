Firefighters Make Short Work of Two Fires on Gaviota Coast
Spot blazes under investigation east of Mariposa Reina
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 9, 2010 | 2:19 a.m.
Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished two small spot fires along Highway 101, just east of Mariposa Reina on the Gaviota coast, on Friday night.
Fire officials said flames were reported around 7 p.m. and crews quickly contained the blazes. Each fire, found burning between the freeway and the railroad tracks, was about an eighth of an acre.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
