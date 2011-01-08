Ex-World Bank President to Provide Economics Insight for UCSB Arts & Lectures

UCSB Arts & Lectures will launch its Winter Quarter public lectures — at 8 p.m. Monday in Campbell Hall — with a talk by former World Bank president James D. Wolfensohn. The focus of Wolfensohn’s remarks will be his recently published memoir, A Global Life – My Journey among Rich and Poor, from Sydney to Wall Street to the World Bank. Admission to the lecture is free.

Bankers who produce books, even after retirement, have always been relatively scarce. A lifetime spent working with huge sums of money tends to preclude outside involvements, and having writ their names in compound interest across the face of history, they have little need to grapple with the intricacies of narrative prose. As our economy’s designated drivers, they feel obliged to present an image of themselves as sober, cautious, reliable and bland; averse to taking risks, averse to taking sides.

But any such sweeping generalizations must fall apart when they wash up against the life and career of Wolfensohn. He is reliable, he is sober; he is anything but bland.

Wolfensohn was born in Australia, where his parents had immigrated from London during the Great Depression of the 1930s. His father was a banker; in London he had worked for the Rothschilds under James Armand de Rothschild, and when James Wolfensohn was born on Rothschild’s birthday (Dec. 1), he was given Rothschild’s name. He seems always to have been destined for some bank or other, but that destiny also included fencing for Australia at the 1956 Olympics and serving as an officer in the Royal Australian Air Force.

Wolfensohn will no doubt spend most of his talk discussing his tenure at the World Bank, and his other experiences in international finance — parts, as it were, of his official biography. What may not get mentioned is that he was a longtime friend of the great cellist, the late Jacqueline du Pré. When he was 41, he asked her to teach him to play the cello, and she agreed, but only if he would play at Carnegie Hall on his 50th birthday. He played at the famous venue on his 50th, his 60th and his 70th birthdays. Du Pré being dead for the latter two dates, his collaborators were Yo-Yo Ma and Bono. Clearly, he is a remarkable man. If you don’t like what he says, he will give you your money back.

Wolfensohn’s lecture is the first in a new series called Aftermath – The Financial Crisis and Our Evolving Economic Future. Other guests in the series are former International Monetary Fund economist Simon Johnson (Feb. 15); Dambisa Moyo (Feb. 20), Michael Milken (March 6), Amartya Sen (April 25), Andrew Ross Sorkin (May 5, presented as part of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project’s 30th Annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit) and James B. Stewart (May 25). Click here for more information, or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

