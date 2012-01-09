Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society to Explore 1940 Census

Cal State Fullerton professor Joel Weintraub to lead discussion on what to expect for research when document is released

The 1940 census records are finally being released!

The 1940 census is to be featured at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting in January.

The Genealogical Society is meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. at State Street. (Special Interest Groups will not meet at this meeting.)

This month’s meeting features Joel Weintraub Ph.D. speaking on the 1940 census, which is to be released in April. Topics include “What’s in the 1940 Census?” from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and “Census Search Tools for finding Families” from 11 a.m. to noon.

Weintraub is an emeritus biology professor at California State University, Fullerton and has won awards for his science teaching. He became interested in genealogy about 12 years ago, and volunteered for nine years at the National Archives and Records Administration in Southern California.

He started transcribing streets within census districts in 2001 to help researchers search the 1930 census and has, along with David Kehs and Stephen Morse, produced a number of online census-searching utilities for both the federal and the New York state censuses on the Morse One-Step Web site. Weintraub has been working on finder aids for the 1940 census since 2005.

Guests are welcome to attend! You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.