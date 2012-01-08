Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: What This Town Needs Is a Manly Man Mall

It's Hi-Time guys had a place to tackle shopping for themselves, Hook, Line & Sinker — and with a Chinese Dragon Massage

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | January 8, 2012 | 6:55 p.m.

Z: If I were a manly manly man, do you know where I would shop?

She: Tiffany’s?

Z: I don’t think you understand what a manly manly man is.

She: Nothing says manly manly man like a man who buys his wife lots of diamonds.

Z: This mini-mall does. And not only is it ridiculously drenched in testosterone, but it’s actually the closest shopping to us.

She: Amazon.com?

Z: Nope.

She: eBay?

Z: I’m talking about that mini-mall on Calle Real between Highway 154 and State Street.

She: I thought that mini-mall was comprised entirely of mini-marts.

Z: But in-between the mini-marts is a manly ultimate shopping fantasy. Going from right to left, there’s Hi-Time Liquor ...

She: For manly booze.

Z: ... then there’s Dodge City, which says “ Ammo Archery Safes ” on its sign.

She: That’s a very clear marketing message.

Z: And then there’s the Great American Baseball Cards store ...

She: I think I saw that place open. Once.

Z: Followed by Hook, Line & Sinker, a fishing supply shop (owned by Capt. David Bacon, a fellow Noozhawk columnist).

She: Real men would just shop at Dodge City, and get a bow and arrow to hunt their fish. Or a safe, if they were hunting Wile E Coyote.

Z: And then, to end your shopping trip on a happy note, there’s the Chinese Dragon Massage parlor.

She: Subtle.

Z: I would love to meet the guy who thinks that this mini-mall is Nirvana — the perfect coming together of all his worlds.

She: I’m guessing there are quite a few. Hunting, fishing, baseball cards and booze? All they need is the Sportsman Lounge to play pool and watch football and a lot of guys would never leave. They could market it for bachelor parties, like Mall of America for men.

Z: But the thing that confuses me is that it’s not really Santa Barbara’s style. I would think the perfect Santa Barbara mall would have to have a surf shop, a bike shop, and a men’s casual wear store. Hi-Time would probably be fine there, too.

She: And a flip-flop shop. We should open that mall.

Z: And yet this mini-mall has been here forever. I remember growing up we would go to Hi-Time for little things when going to Jordano’s Supermarket was too much work.

She: Wasn’t Jordano’s Supermarket another two blocks away in Five Points?

Z: Yeah, I don’t know what my parents were thinking. Somehow the “little market” was easier.

She: I bet you even then Five Points had a parking issue.

Z: The mini man mall isn’t the only unusual stretch of shopping in Santa Barbara that we’ve lived near. Our old place had quite the variety.

She: Don’t remind me.

Z: It gave me a great way to calm down Koss when he was fussy in the back seat. I’d let him know we were almost home by announcing the stores like they were subway stops.

She: That’s what you were doing? I always wondered what that was.

Z: “U-Turn. El Mercado. Porn shop. Stained Glass. Methadone Clinic. Payless Loans. Ellll Grrrrulllo!”

She: We’ve lived in all the best retail neighborhoods.

Z: I’ve got to say that it’s not what I picture when you talk about shopping in Santa Barbara.

She: What’s your manly fantasy mall?

Z: Me? The manliest manly mall of them all. I don’t shop if I can possibly help it.

She: Only because you have me to do it for you.

Z: Yes, dear.

She: Are you ready to go to Costco? And by that I mean are you ready to the Costco Center where I’ll shop at Costco while you play with the toys at Best Buy?

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your favorite local shopping neighborhoods by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Or follow them on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 