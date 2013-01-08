Central Coast Nursing Center Celebrates Grand Opening of Renovated Rehabilitation Wing

The Central Coast Nursing Center at 3880 Via Lucero in Santa Barbara recently celebrated the grand opening of its short-term rehabilitation wing and extensive building remodel.

Thanks to the change of hands of CCNC, there has been a drastic change of heart at CCNC. Compass Health Inc., the new ownership for just over a year, decided to maintain the building’s former name and focus on changing the heart of the building.

CCNC’s rehabilitation wing is a short-term separate unit that has been recently renovated with a tranquil color palette featuring laminate flooring, tiled walls, new furnishings, and a light and bright environment in which to complete therapy goals.

All bedrooms are spacious and contain two beds per room — leaving no one in the middle! Each room contains a sliding glass door leading into a quaint patio where you can enjoy the beautiful weather of Santa Barbara. CCNC features an in-house therapy team that is unsurpassed in extensive experience with acute and long-term-care rehabilitation.

CCNC offers six to seven days a week of therapy to meet patients’ needs, with a focus of a “back to life” approach to therapy.

CCNC welcomes members of the community to tour the facility and meet the caring staff.

In 2013, CCNC will be offering and inviting the community to participate in classes and discussion panels on various topics, and is looking forward to meeting the community.