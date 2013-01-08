Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Genealogical Society Speaker to Discuss Family History of El Nido Landmark

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | January 8, 2013 | 4:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26 at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way.

Special interest groups will meet at 9 a.m. for JewishGen, and at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry and Computer Genealogy. The featured program, open to nonmembers, will start at 10:30 a.m.

This month’s speaker will be Mary Mitchell, who has just published a book about her grandparents, Prynce Charles Hopkins and Eileen Thomas Hopkins. Prynce’s parents, Charles and Mary Hopkins, helped settle Santa Barbara at the end of the 1800s.

Their home, El Nido, is on the corner of Garden and Pedregosa streets. This well-known landmark was often depicted in travel brochures and postcards, as well as being the site for several silent films.

This book is a combination of Mitchell’s genealogical research into what happened to her English grandmother and her grandfather’s story of his life with her.

Mitchell relates what it was like researching in English archives, graveyards and local sources for information on both her early American family (with families traced back to the Mayflower) and her English family.

Join us as she tells us the interesting story of her research and publishing process.

Mitchell is a member of both the Mayflower Society and DAR and has spoken before each group and to the genealogical societies in Santa Cruz, Oakland and Marin County. She is also a founding member of the new Northern California Company of the Jamestown Society.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

