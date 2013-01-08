Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

IdeaWork Studios Ends 2012 with 21 Industry Awards

By Amber Rouleau for IdeaWork Studios Inc. | January 8, 2013 | 10:23 a.m.

This year has been an impressive one for interactive agency, IdeaWork Studios Inc. The Santa Barbara-based agency has been lauded with a remarkable array of awards in 2012, showcasing the firm’s exceptional and diverse work, including web development, graphic design, campaigns and more.

All in all, IdeaWork Studios earned 21 awards in 2012.

“The number of awards we won this year exceeds the number of employees we have,” IdeaWork Studios owner and founder Jay Schwartz said. “I founded this company to be the antidote to the big agency experience. It’s great for a small firm like IdeaWork to be honored so significantly in national competitions. We may be a small company, but we do big work.”

The 2012 roster of awards for IdeaWork Studios is as follows:

The Davey Awards, sanctioned and judged by the International Academy of the Visual Arts, is the largest and most prestigious awards competition specifically for smaller firms. IdeaWork Studios has been honored with four awards this year:

» Gold award winner, for the PUBLIC Hotels website
» Silver award winner, for the EDITION Hotels mobile website
» Silver award winner, for the Ozumo website
» Silver award winner, for the NoMad Hotel website

The W3 Awards, honors creative excellence on the web, and is also sanctioned and judged by the International Academy of Visual Arts. IdeaWork Studios won the following five awards:

» Gold Award Winner, for The NoMad Hotel (General Website Category)
» Silver Award Winner, for The NoMad Hotel (Website Features - Visual Appeal)
» Silver Award Winner, for the Ozumo San Francisco Website (General Website Category)
» Silver Award Winner, for the Ozumo San Francisco Website (Website Features – Photography)
» Silver Award Winner, for the PUBLIC Hotels Website (Website Features - Visual Appeal)

The American Web Design Awards, hosted by Graphic Design USA celebrates the power of well-designed websites and online communications. IdeaWork Studios received three awards this year for their work on the following:

» The NoMad Hotel website
» PUBLIC Hotels website
» CRUNCH Fitness Gym Finder for Facebook

The Horizon Interactive Awards, a prestigious international competition recognizing outstanding achievement among interactive media producers. IdeaWork earned the following four awards:

» Gold Award Winner, for CRUNCH Shoot Me. Please Microsite for CRUNCH Fitness
» Gold Award Winner, for CRUNCH 21 Microsite for CRUNCH Fitness
» Silver Award Winner, for PUBLIC Hotels website
» Bronze Award Winner, for EDITION Hotels website

The Coastal California ADDY Awards, conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation, recognizes excellence in the art of advertising; these regional awards honor the very best in their markets. IdeaWork Studios won five ADDY Awards:

» Gold ADDY Award, for CRUNCH Fitness Gym Finder for Facebook
» Silver ADDY Award, for UFC Gym “Train Different” Campaign
» Silver ADDY Award, for PUBLIC Hotels Website
» Bronze ADDY Award, for EDITION Hotels Website
» Bronze ADDY Award, for ‘Intervention’ Bus Wrap, for Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service interactive agency headquartered in Santa Barbara with offices in New York and Las Vegas. IdeaWork prides itself on being the antidote to the big agency experience, wherein they’ve eliminated traditional account managers in favor of working directly with clients, a move that ensures efficiency and excellence. IdeaWork specializes in hospitality, nightlife, gaming, luxury and entertainment industries.

Click here for more information, or click here to connect with the company on Facebook.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios Inc.

 

