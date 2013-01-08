Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Leadership Santa Barbara County Hosting Discussion on Workforce Preparedness

By Kelly Schmandt for Leadership Santa Barbara County | January 8, 2013 | 6:56 p.m.

Leadership Santa Barbara County announces its first Topic Awareness Day of the year covering the county’s workforce training and preparedness options.

The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Unity Shoppe’s Sola Facility at 110 W. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

The day will cover workforce training provided by local organizations at three levels, including high school education, workforce development and small-business development.

The Topic Awareness Day will feature a panel addressing high school jobs training, a presentation by Women’s Economic Ventures, an overview of job skills training offered by Unity Shoppe as well as a tour of the Unity Shoppe’s facilities.

Agenda (subject to change)

» 1 p.m. — Panel: High School Vocational Training Panel discussion

» 2:15 p.m. — Small Business Training Session: Overview services offered by WEV and example training session

» 3:30 p.m. — Discussion: Workforce development discussion featuring Delfino Neira, deputy director of Social Services Programs

» 4 p.m. — Unity Shoppe Tour: Overview of workforce training services offered

A special thanks to all participants, Unity Shoppe for the location, and Zen Yai and South Coast Deli for providing food for the day. For more information about this LSBC Topic Awareness Day, please call Kelly Schmandt at 805.570.2651.

— Kelly Schmandt represents Leadership Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 