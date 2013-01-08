Leadership Santa Barbara County Hosting Discussion on Workforce Preparedness

Leadership Santa Barbara County announces its first Topic Awareness Day of the year covering the county’s workforce training and preparedness options.

The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Unity Shoppe’s Sola Facility at 110 W. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

The day will cover workforce training provided by local organizations at three levels, including high school education, workforce development and small-business development.

The Topic Awareness Day will feature a panel addressing high school jobs training, a presentation by Women’s Economic Ventures, an overview of job skills training offered by Unity Shoppe as well as a tour of the Unity Shoppe’s facilities.

Agenda (subject to change)

» 1 p.m. — Panel: High School Vocational Training Panel discussion

» 2:15 p.m. — Small Business Training Session: Overview services offered by WEV and example training session

» 3:30 p.m. — Discussion: Workforce development discussion featuring Delfino Neira, deputy director of Social Services Programs

» 4 p.m. — Unity Shoppe Tour: Overview of workforce training services offered

A special thanks to all participants, Unity Shoppe for the location, and Zen Yai and South Coast Deli for providing food for the day. For more information about this LSBC Topic Awareness Day, please call Kelly Schmandt at 805.570.2651.

— Kelly Schmandt represents Leadership Santa Barbara County.