Masks On for Lobero Associates’ ‘Hats Off’ Luncheon

Join the Lobero Theatre Associates at 11 a.m. Fat Tuesday, Feb. 12, for the annual “Hats Off” luncheon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

This year’s decadent, jazz-infused event will be held in honor of Santa Barbara’s own Oscar- and Grammy-winning lyricist Norman Gimbel, famous for penning the lyrics of classics such as the “Girl From Ipanema” and “Killing Me Softly.”

Hats and/or masks are encouraged at this festive Mardi Gras luncheon and party complete with beads, jazz and a Cajun-inspired menu. Entertainment will include jazz vocalist Connie Evingson performing Gimbels’ songs and ventriloquist Rob Watkins acting as master of ceremonies.

Proceeds benefit the Encore: Lobero campaign to renovate the Lobero Theatre. After 88 years, this grande dame could use a makeover, and the Lobero Theatre Associates aim to help.

Tickets for “Hats Off” are $125 and include lunch, raffle and entertainment. To purchase, contact Marianne Clark at 805.966.4946 x611 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Anne Wilder represents the Lobero Theatre Associates.