Police Identify Man Found Dead on Santa Barbara’s Westside

The identity of a man found dead on New Year’s Day has been released, but law enforcement officials are remaining mum on the details surrounding what may have happened to him.

Daniel Toohey, 41, of Santa Barbara, was found dead after emergency personnel responded to a hillside near Micheltorena and San Pascual streets about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The man’s name and age were confirmed Tuesday by Sgt. Mark Williams of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams said the case is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department as well as the Santa Barbara Police Department, and could not release any more information.

Last week, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk that Toohey had a connection to a Westside address but may have been homeless.

Sgt. Jill Beecher told Noozhawk then “there was nothing real suspicious” about the situation, but that a detective was called in to rule out foul play.

Toohey’s remains were turned over to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office for autopsy, Beecher said.

