Mark Melton Joins Kurtz Law Group as Counsel Attorney

Kurtz Law Group, a leading franchise law firm in Southern California with offices in both Woodland Hills and Santa Barbara, is proud to announce that Mark Melton, an attorney and serial entrepreneur, has joined the firm as a counsel attorney.

“I joined the Kurtz Law Group to continue my work in franchise law, bringing real-world business experience to our business clients, most of whom are in the franchise industry,” Melton said.

Melton brings unmatched experience to the Kurtz Law Group. His involvement with franchising spans more than 20 years.

Mostly recently, he sold Coverall Mountain & Pacific, a franchise company operating in six states with more than 560 franchisees and 2,600 business customers. The company, which he started in 1997, was twice named one of the 500 fastest-growing U.S. companies by Inc. Magazine. In addition, he started four companies from the ground up and has bought and sold several businesses.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Melton was a senior vice president for product development for Home Savings of America and a product manager for Sunkist Growers.

He earned his law degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law, his MBA from Claremont Graduate University — Peter F. Drucker School of Management, and his bachelor’s degree in business administration and psychology from Cal State Fullerton.

