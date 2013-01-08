Montecito Bank & Trust Invests in Work of Nonprofits with Community Dividends Awards

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the luncheon.]

A season of giving transformed to a new year of gratitude and inspiration for 180 local nonprofits that celebrated together at the 10th annual Montecito Bank & Trust Community Dividends Awards in November for the distribution of $1 million in awards.

“The generosity of Mr. Michael Towbes and Montecito Bank & Trust is greatly appreciated, and all the more so, in that it allows the charity to use the funds where they are most needed,” said Marcia Reed, development director for Casa Serena.

The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara hosted the popular reception and luncheon, where bank leaders Towbes and CEO/President Janet Garufis announced the distribution of the Community Dividends, assisting many nonprofits dealing with budget shortfalls.

“The Community Dividend Luncheon is a very special event and an honor to attend,” said Lisa Dosch, executive director of the American Heart Association-Central Coast Division. “We’re grateful for everything Montecito Bank & Trust does for us. It’s one of our most treasured partnerships. Their staff provides great leadership to our volunteer communities and to the community at large. We also greatly appreciate Janet Garufis’ personal passion and leadership, and Mr. Towbes’ continued support to the fight against heart disease and stroke in our community.”

The bank regularly receives nearly double the number of applications for the annual Community Dividends awards, and under its Subchapter S status, the bank can award money that would have been paid to taxes. This year, the program received 311 applications, and the most nonprofits ever — 180 — were invited to the event.

“The Scholarship Foundation received $5,000 from the bank’s Community Dividends program, which we will utilize to help underwrite costs for our annual Community Leaders Luncheon. This $5,000 contribution from Montecito Bank & Trust is crucial, as it allows us to invite all of our contributors to attend this vital appreciation event as our guest,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “Montecito Bank & Trust understands how important it is for the Scholarship Foundation to reach out to all of our scholarship contributors and let them know how essential their gifts are to helping local students.”

After 10 years, Montecito Bank & Trust has now given a total of $10 million to nonprofits, with every dollar making a significant impact in a challenging economy.

“Having served in the nonprofit sector for over a decade, I understand the need for the most venerable among us,” said Bonnie Campbell, executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions. “The generous gift of $10,000 that we received from Montecito Bank & Trust is going to provide safe and confidential shelter, homeless support, and advocate for battered women and their children throughout Santa Barbara County. On behalf of our board of directors, staff, volunteers and our clients, we are so grateful for this gift that will help sustain us in these difficult economic times.”

The ability for nonprofits to use the funds in ways that best serve a need or multiple programs provides for a variety of outreach programs.

“This calendar year we received $15,000 to support our multiple community programs, events and efforts in 2013 — Go Red for Women Movement and Luncheon, an annual event and campaign designed to increase awareness of heart disease; also, our new Healthy Futures Heart Ball that seeks to empower students and their families to make healthier lifestyle choices by providing them with an understanding of heart disease, nutrition education and encouraging them to be more physically active,” Dosch said. “And, ‘My Heart. My Life.’ Heart Walk, a platform designed to guide and influence healthy eating, being physically active and ultimately improve the health of all Americans.”

The ongoing dedication of the Community Dividends Awards to the community gives many nonprofit organizations the opportunity to continue working toward the mission and spirit of founders who set out to assist vibrant local neighborhoods.

“The award to Casa Serena at the annual Community Dividends Luncheon in the amount of $2,500 enables Casa to continue its work, in the spirit of its founder, Mildred Pinheiro,” Reed said. “Ms. Pineiro believed that services should be available to women seeking relief from drug or alcohol addiction regardless of her ability to pay. With this year’s generous award, Casa can offer scholarship help to women in need of Casa’s 90-day state licensed residential treatment program.”

The Community Dividends Awards focus primarily on supporting organizations that serve low- and moderate-income individuals and families, groups and students. The ongoing support is appreciated on all levels from recipients and within organizations.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is honored to be selected for an award from the Community Dividends program, and we are particularly pleased that we have been selected each year since the program began,” Hadley said. “And just when you think the bank couldn’t do more, they do — by hosting all of the nonprofits’ executives for lunch each year, too. Montecito Bank & Trust always goes above and beyond anyone else, and that’s why they have had a tremendous impact on the community. We are deeply grateful.”

Recipients

» Adelante Charter School

» Adventures in Caring Foundation

» AHA! (Academy of Healing Arts for Teens)

» Alano Club of Santa Barbara, Inc.

» Alliance for the Arts

» Alzheimers Association, California Central Coast Chapter

» American Cancer Society

» American Heart Association Central Coast Division

» Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

» Anti-Defamation League

» Arthritis Foundation

» Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County

» Bishop Garcia Diego High School

» Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark

» Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley

» Boys & Girls Clubs of Ventura

» Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara

» Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

» California Lutheran University

» California State University Channel Islands Foundation

» Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

» CAREGIVERS Volunteers Assisting the Elderly

» Carpinteria Beautiful

» Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc.

» Casa Esperanza Homeless Center

» Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

» Casa Serena, Inc.

» Catholic Charities

» Center Stage Theatre

» Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Inc.

» Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara

» Coastal Housing Coalition

» Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc.

» Community Conscience / Under One Roof

» Community Counseling and Education Center

» Community Memorial Health System

» Conejo Valley Senior Concerns, Inc.

» Congregation B’nai B’rith

» Cornelia Moore Dental Foundation

» Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara

» Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation

» Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse

» Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County

» Crane Country Day School

» Cupcakes for Cancer

» Direct Relief International

» Doctors Without Walls Santa Barbara Street Medicine

» Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County

» Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation

» Dream Foundation

» Easy Lift Transportation, Inc.

» El Concilio Family Services

» Elings Park Foundation

» Elverhoj Museum of History & Art

» Ensemble Theater Company of Santa Barbara

» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara

» Fielding Graduate University

» FOOD Share

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

» Foundation for Santa Barbara High School

» Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Inc.

» Friendship Adult Day Care Center, Inc.

» Friendship Manor

» Ganna Walska Lotusland Foundation

» Garden Court, Inc.

» Gay & Lesbian Business Association

» Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria

» Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara

» Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

» Goleta Valley Historical Society

» Goleta Valley Senior Center

» Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

» Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

» HELP of Carpinteria

» Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.

» Hospice of the Conejo

» Housing Opportunities Made Easier

» Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, Inc.

» Isla Vista Youth Projects, Inc.

» Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

» Just Communities Central Coast

» Kids Helping Kids

» La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center

» Laguna Blanca School

» Laguna Cottages for Seniors

» Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County

» Life Network, Inc.

» Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association

» Lobero Theatre Foundation

» Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank

» Many Mansions

» Marjorie Luke Theatre

» Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County

» Museum of Ventura County

» Music Academy of the West

» NAWBO-SB Foundation

» New Beginnings Counseling Center

» Notes for Notes

» Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc.

» Opera Santa Barbara

» Pacific Pride Foundation, Inc.

» Page Youth Center

» Parks and Recreation Community Foundation

» PathPoint

» Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Corporation

» Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc.

» Project Understanding

» San Marcos Parent Child Workshop

» Sansum Clinic

» Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Inc.

» Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation

» Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, Inc.

» Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

» Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation

» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation

» Santa Barbara Dance Alliance

» Santa Barbara Education Foundation

» Santa Barbara Family Care Center

» Santa Barbara Foundation

» Santa Barbara Historical Museum

» Santa Barbara International Film Festival

» Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

» Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, Inc.

» Santa Barbara Middle School

» Santa Barbara Museum of Art

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

» Santa Barbara Partners in Education

» Santa Barbara Police Activities League

» Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center

» Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

» Santa Barbara Soccer Club

» Santa Barbara Symphony

» Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

» Santa Barbara Village

» Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation

» Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

» Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, Inc.

» Sarah House

» Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

» Solvang Friendship House

» Solvang Lutheran Home, Inc.

» Solvang Senior Center

» Special Olympics Santa Barbara

» St. John’s Healthcare Foundation

» St. Vincent’s

» State Street Ballet

» Storyteller Children’s Center

» Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International

» Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

» The Foundation for Girsh Park

» The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College

» The Little Cottage

» The Valley Foundation

» Tradart Foundation

» Transition House

» Triad Properties

» Turning Point Foundation

» UCSB Arts & Lectures

» United Boys & Girls Club of Goleta

» United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara West Clubhouse

» United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

» United Boys and Girls Club of Carpinteria

» United Way of Santa Barbara County

» United Way of Ventura County

» Unity Shoppe, Inc.

» Valley Haven, Inc.

» Ventura County Community Foundation

» Ventura County Housing Trust Fund

» Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation

» Ventura Music Festival

» Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara

» Westmont College

» Wilderness Youth Project

» Wildling Art Museum

» Women’s Economic Ventures

» YMCA Youth and Family Services: Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter

» YMCA: Stuart C. Gildred Family Santa Ynez

