Officers, Members Named to SBCC Measure V Citzens’ Oversight Committee

Community members Sally Green and Lee Moldaver have been elected chair and co-chair respectively of the Santa Barbara City College Measure V Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Funds from Measure V, a $77.2 million construction improvement bond issue passed on June 3, 2008, are helping the college do needed renovation of aging buildings and upgrading its infrastructure.

The purpose of the Citizens’ Oversight Committee is to ensure that bond expenditures are properly made for projects consistent with those identified in the bond measure.

Members represent different constituent groups based on requirements in the California Education Code.

In addition to Green (community-at-large) and Moldaver (support organization), other members include Bernice James (community-at-large), Michael Just (senior citizens’ organization), Elie Katzenson (student government), Jack Ostrander (business organization) and Charles “Tobe” Plough (taxpayer organization).

“In these challenging economic times, Measure V funds have been critical in helping SBCC modernize our aging facilities to more effectively support teaching and learning and community engagement,” college President Lori Gaskin said. “We thank the Citizens’ Oversight Committee members for their commitment to the college and the benefit of their expertise.”

Since 2008, Measure V funds have supported major capital improvement projects at SBCC, including modernization of the Drama/Music Building, which houses the Garvin Theatre; renovation of the pedestrian bridge connecting the east and west campuses; resurfacing of the La Playa Stadium track and field; and refurbishing the interior of the Learning Resource Center.

Current projects under way are the modernization of the Humanities Building and upgrades to the West Campus Snack Shop, the major food venue on the west side of campus.

