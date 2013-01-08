National Geographic Photojournalist Annie Griffiths to Speak at UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures’ new series National Geographic Live will continue with renowned photojournalist Annie Griffiths in a talk titled “A Camera, Two Kids and a Camel” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the talk.

Experience the life of a photographer on assignment for National Geographic magazine — and meet a true pioneer who has crossed cultural barriers to bring unforgettable images and stories to our audiences.

One of Nat Geo’s first women photographers, Griffiths has traveled the world for more than 25 years, working on six continents and in more than 100 countries — often with her children in tow.

Enjoy her lavish photographic on-stage journey — based on her memoir A Camera, Two Kids and a Camel — filled with astonishing cultural observations and revealing stories.

Tickets to Griffiths’ talk are $20 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student ID and youths 18 and younger. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.