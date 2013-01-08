Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Sow and Grow with Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

By Margie Bushman for the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network | January 8, 2013 | 11:48 a.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network for a free event as it celebrates the fifth annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu S

More than 400 people attended last year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers and farmers. Come be a part of this seed-saving movement, making sure that locally adapted varieties of seed and plants are passed on to future generations. Children are welcome.

Bring seeds, plants, cuttings and garden knowledge to swap. Don’t have these? Then come get seeds. Seeds to sow. Seeds to grow. Seeds to harvest. Seeds to save and share next year.

There will be activities for all ages: story hour, crafts, seed ball making, seed saving lessons, seed envelope making, worm composting, learning about bare root trees and more.

There will also be music that will have your toes tapping, special speakers throughout the day, and a gathering of garden friends old and new.

A display of the Lexicon of Sustainability will be on the patio area in front of library, sponsored by Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability and SOL Food Festival.

For more information about the Community Seed Swap, a community program support by the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, call 805.962.2571, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

Special thanks to Island Seed & Feed, which has generously supported the annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap every year with donations.

— Margie Bushman represents the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 