Sow and Grow with Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

Join the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network for a free event as it celebrates the fifth annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu S

More than 400 people attended last year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers and farmers. Come be a part of this seed-saving movement, making sure that locally adapted varieties of seed and plants are passed on to future generations. Children are welcome.

Bring seeds, plants, cuttings and garden knowledge to swap. Don’t have these? Then come get seeds. Seeds to sow. Seeds to grow. Seeds to harvest. Seeds to save and share next year.

There will be activities for all ages: story hour, crafts, seed ball making, seed saving lessons, seed envelope making, worm composting, learning about bare root trees and more.

There will also be music that will have your toes tapping, special speakers throughout the day, and a gathering of garden friends old and new.

A display of the Lexicon of Sustainability will be on the patio area in front of library, sponsored by Santa Barbara City College Center for Sustainability and SOL Food Festival.

For more information about the Community Seed Swap, a community program support by the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, call 805.962.2571, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

Special thanks to Island Seed & Feed, which has generously supported the annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap every year with donations.

— Margie Bushman represents the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network.