Santa Barbara Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Fraudulent Bank Withdrawals

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with identity theft.
Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said the suspect is accused of making more than $5,600 in fraudulent withdrawals from U.S. Bank branches in Santa Barbara and Westlake Village on Nov. 28-29.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to contact officer Kevin Rhyne at 805.897.2355 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
