Santa Maria Develops Action Plan for Northwest Neighborhoods

The City of Santa Maria recently engaged in a neighborhood outreach effort to better understand community needs for service delivery to residents.

The first of these community meetings was held Oct. 15 at St. John Neumann’s Church, where 150 participants provided feedback in areas where the city could improve its efforts.

In addition, a follow-up focus group was held, and an Action Plan has been developed, resulting in the identification of four major target areas for the Northwest Santa Maria neighborhoods: crime reduction, infrastructure improvements, community outreach, and code compliance/neighborhood cleanup efforts.

The Action Plan illustrates specific action items for implementation under each category, addressing the community’s concerns for the neighborhood.

“We are pleased to develop this cooperative community effort,” said Mayor Alice Patino, who organized and attended October’s town hall meeting. “I saw and heard that the residents and city departments share the same goals. We need to talk and work together to improve our quality of life, and that’s what the Action Plan is all about.”

The northwest side is defined as north of Fesler Street to the northern city limits and west of Broadway (Highway 135).

Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951 x372.

— Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst for the City of Santa Maria.