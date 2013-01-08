Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Four UCSB Professors Elected Fellows of Ecological Society of America

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | January 8, 2013 | 10:36 p.m.

Four professors at UC Santa Barbara have been elected Fellows of the Ecological Society of America for 2012. They are among a total of 121 ecologists named as Fellows in the society’s first cohort of Fellows, and one of two new Fellows programs.

“UC Santa Barbara has a rich tradition in the study of ecology,” said Michael Witherell, UCSB’s vice chancellor for research. “It is home to the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, which is a national treasure. We are proud to have these four national leaders in the field elected to join the first class of ESA fellows.”

The UCSB Fellows are Joseph Connell, emeritus professor in the Department of Ecology Evolution and Marine Biology; William Murdoch, emeritus professor of EEMB; Jim Reichman, emeritus professor of EEMB and former director of UCSB’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis; and David Tilman, professor with UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, and Regents’ Professor and McKnight Presidential Chair in Ecology with the University of Minnesota.

“The Fellows and Early Career Fellows programs will recognize the many ways in which our members contribute to ecological research and discovery; communication, education and pedagogy; and to management and policy,” ESA President Scott Collins said.

The Ecological Society of America is the world’s largest community of professional ecologists. The 10,000-member society publishes five journals, convenes an annual scientific conference, and broadly shares ecological information through policy and media outreach and education initiatives.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]awk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 