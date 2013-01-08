Four UCSB Professors Elected Fellows of Ecological Society of America

Four professors at UC Santa Barbara have been elected Fellows of the Ecological Society of America for 2012. They are among a total of 121 ecologists named as Fellows in the society’s first cohort of Fellows, and one of two new Fellows programs.

“UC Santa Barbara has a rich tradition in the study of ecology,” said Michael Witherell, UCSB’s vice chancellor for research. “It is home to the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, which is a national treasure. We are proud to have these four national leaders in the field elected to join the first class of ESA fellows.”

The UCSB Fellows are Joseph Connell, emeritus professor in the Department of Ecology Evolution and Marine Biology; William Murdoch, emeritus professor of EEMB; Jim Reichman, emeritus professor of EEMB and former director of UCSB’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis; and David Tilman, professor with UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, and Regents’ Professor and McKnight Presidential Chair in Ecology with the University of Minnesota.

“The Fellows and Early Career Fellows programs will recognize the many ways in which our members contribute to ecological research and discovery; communication, education and pedagogy; and to management and policy,” ESA President Scott Collins said.

The Ecological Society of America is the world’s largest community of professional ecologists. The 10,000-member society publishes five journals, convenes an annual scientific conference, and broadly shares ecological information through policy and media outreach and education initiatives.