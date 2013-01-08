‘Unmet Transit Needs’ Focus of Public Hearing in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments would like to hear about what new bus routes or service schedules are needed in North Santa Barbara County to get local residents where they need to go.

The public is invited to attend an “Unmet Transit Needs” public hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 to let local government leaders hear ideas on ways to improve local and regional community bus service.

The hearing will be held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact SBCAG at least three working days before the scheduled meeting at 805.961.8900.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you may call the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 805.961.8900 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to add your comments to the record.

— Gregg Hart represents Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.