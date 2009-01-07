Prescribed Burn Scheduled in Los Padres National Forest

Smoke will be visible from the burn, designed to reduce hazardous fuels and cut the effects of future wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service will conduct a prescribed burn (weather permitting) on about 5,835 acres along Pine Canyon Road near Horseshoe Spring Campground, in Los Padres National Forest. The burn is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 12, and continue through the week. Smoke will be visible from the Santa Maria/Orcutt area.

The project area is about 15 miles east of Santa Maria along Pine Canyon Road south of Highway 166 and east of Tepusquet Road.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuels, lessen the effects of a future wildfire in the area, improve wildlife habitat and enhance and protect the Lower Cuyama River watershed.

Travel on Pine Canyon, Miranda Pine and La Brea Canyon roads may be restricted periodically during the burn. Residual smoke may be visible in the area for up to two weeks.

Forest visitors are advised to call the Santa Lucia Ranger Station at 805.925.9538 to obtain information during the burn.

Joe Pasinato represents the Los Padres National Forest.