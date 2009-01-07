Screening Set for ‘Simply Raw: Reversing Diabetes in 30 Days’

Simply Raw: Reversing Diabetes in 30 Days is a documentary film that chronicles six McDonald’s-munching Americans with diabetes who switch to a diet of vegan, organic, live and raw foods to reverse diabetes naturally.

The six participants are challenged to give up meat, dairy, sugar, alcohol, nicotine, caffeine, soda, junk food, fast food, processed food, packaged food and even cooked food as well as go without their loved ones and many of their creature comforts for 30 days. The results are amazing.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. The suggested donation is $5

Bob Banner is publisher and director of HopeDance.