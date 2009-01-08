Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Awarded Federal Grant to Expand Alcohol-Education Effort

By UCSB Public Affairs | January 8, 2009 | 3:10 p.m.

UCSB has been awarded a $300,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Education in support of its program to prevent high-risk drinking among college students.

The grant, which covers a two-year period, will enable the campus’ Alcohol and Drug Program and its Gevirtz Graduate School of Education to expand and enhance the College Alcohol and Substance Education program developed at UCSB. The grant also includes funds to prepare a comprehensive manual on the program and conduct additional research on its effectiveness.

Combining alcohol education and counseling, the CASE program targets underage drinking and aims to help students develop the skills needed to reduce drinking and make safer choices.

In accordance with federal, state and local laws and ordinances, UCSB’s policies prohibit “unlawful drinking, excessive drinking and drunkenness” in campus residence halls. Participation in the CASE program is mandated for UCSB students who violate the residence halls’ “no use” alcohol policy and those who are cited or arrested in Isla Vista for public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol or possession of fake identification.

The program utilizes a psycho-educational approach delivered to groups of students over the course of five sessions. CASE clinicians use educational strategies to address key developmental issues associated with college-age students and alcohol use.

Ian Kaminsky, a psychologist at the UCSB Student Health Service who directs the Alcohol and Drug Program, said the CASE program was designed to help students “appreciate the risks involved in alcohol and drug use and equip them with effective strategies for reducing risk and harm.”

With the new grant funding, he said, UCSB will increase both the size of the CASE counseling staff and the number of group programs conducted per year, and reduce the size of the groups to a maximum of 10 participants. In addition, the grant will fund the development of a manual on the program that will be made available to other colleges and universities. The manual will include information on the program’s strategies, assessments and logistics. It also will suggest ways to obtain institutional commitment for a mandated program, and recommend policies that can maximize the effectiveness of such a program.

“We hope that, through the manual, this program will serve as a model that other colleges can use to address the challenging issue of underage drinking,” Kaminsky said.

The new grant also will support additional research on the program’s effectiveness in reducing high-risk drinking. An initial evaluation found that students who had completed the CASE program significantly reduced the number of drinks consumed per week and the number of incidents of intoxication.

“Our preliminary studies of the CASE program suggest that it decreases alcohol use and increases use of harm-reduction strategies by students,” said Merith Cosden, a professor in the Department of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology at UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, who heads the program’s research and evaluation component. “Assessments used as part of the program have also been able to identify those students whose drinking is more severe, and provide alternative services to them. I am looking forward to being able to study the impact of the program in greater depth.”

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 