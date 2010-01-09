Goleta Valley South Little League Early Registration Ends Sunday

Signups accepted at Page Youth Center for Little League, T-ball

Goleta Valley South Little League registration is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday — the last day to take advantage of early registration rates of $150 for baseball and $110 for T-ball.

After Sunday, an additional $20 per player will be charged for the spring 2010 season that begins March 6.

Boys and girls ages 5 to 14 are eligible for GVSLL play if they live within the residency area bounded by San Roque Road, the Westside and the Mesa on the east and Kellogg Avenue and Ward Memorial Boulevard on the west.

Document verification events are scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

T-ball registration ends Jan. 31, with document verification scheduled from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 2, also at the Page Youth Center.

A used equipment sale will be held Jan. 23.

Click here to register online or for more information.

