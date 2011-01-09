Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: A New Year Means More Laws, More Criminals

At some point, a free society has to say 'enough' to the over-criminalization of ... everything

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | January 9, 2011 | 11:13 p.m.

Happy New Year, fellow Californians, we are now subject to 750 new laws. Added to the hundreds of new laws imposed on us in 2010, 2009 and so on back, there are countless opportunities for us to be in violation of something. Likely, we are all guilty of exercising some freedom or personal choice that is no longer allowed by law — technically, making us criminals.

While some laws are good and necessary for the general welfare and for an orderly society, the sheer overwhelming volume of new laws spewed out by our government overlords each year, in their insistence on micromanaging our lives, are too often intrusive, parental, and sometimes just boneheaded.

While rational minds applaud the new state law that reduces possession of small amounts of marijuana to an infraction subject to a $100 fine, those minds understand that this retrenchment in the persecution of freedom is a reaction to the crushing reality that laws criminalizing freedom of choice in drug use are so broadly broken that government cannot process all the new criminals it has created. Courts and prisons are being inundated with artificial criminals guilty of nothing more than a victimless personal choice.

This is the same reality that makes speeding an infraction rather than a felony. Anyone who drives California’s highways knows that the vast majority of drivers do not adhere to speed limits. The state could not build enough courts and prisons to handle all the violators. It is curious why we accept laws that so many of us, maybe even the majority of us, do not obey. Government, meanwhile, loves these laws because they are a source of ready revenue. If the treasury needs an injection of cash, there are thousands of speeding tickets that can be issued any day of the week on any highway. It’s like spear fishing at a salmon run.

Increasingly draconian drunken-driving laws also provide government a great revenue opportunity through the use of sobriety checkpoints. Fourth Amendment concerns aside, these checkpoints net few drunken drivers but many fines and confiscations for other violations. A UC Berkeley study found that in 2009 1,600 sobriety checkpoints in California netted $40 million in fines, $30 million in overtime pay for cops, 24,000 vehicle confiscations, but only 3,200 arrests for drunken driving.

And what defines drunk?

Drunken driving is a legitimate danger to society and justifiably illegal, but as with laws prohibiting certain drugs use, drunken-driving laws are enforced with an irrational intensity. An arbitrary .08 blood-alcohol level condemns any driver to severe legal punishment that can include $10,000 in fines, loss of driving privileges and compulsory reprogramming classes. But, not everyone who has a drink or a .08 blood-alcohol count is drunk. The danger to society is driver impairment, not drinking.

Many things cause greater driver impairment than a .08 breathalyzer reading, including sleep deprivation, eating, adjusting the radio, cell phone use (even hands-free), and kids in the backseat. Those will probably be criminalized next year, right? Reckless driving is the danger that needs to be addressed, not specific behaviors that might result in reckless driving. In a just legal system, citizens cannot be found guilty for potential crimes, but that is what we allow when we bust drivers who blow a .08 regardless of how they were driving.

Reckless driving is pretty obvious to any observer. Rather than divert 20 cops from regular duty to man a roadblock to detect people who have had a drink, we might all be safer if those cops were on patrol for reckless drivers.

It is a continuing disappointment that in a nation proudly founded upon individual freedom so many citizens succumb to tenuous justifications for restricting freedom and for criminalizing those whose victimless life choices we are told endanger society. We are great at creating criminals.

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 