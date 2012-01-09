Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Assembly Fellowship Program Accepting Applications for 2012-13

11-month program gives aspiring public servants the opportunity to participate in the legislative process

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | January 9, 2012 | 4:17 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that application information for the 2012-13 Jesse Marvin Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program is available in his district and Capitol offices.

The Assembly Fellowship Program provides the opportunity for aspiring public servants of all ages, backgrounds and experiences to directly participate in the legislative process. The 11-month fellowship provides an introduction to public policy formation and adoption through full-time work as professional staff in the Assembly.

Fellows also participate in a weekly academic seminar, earning graduate credits from California State University-Sacramento. Fellows are paid a monthly stipend of $1,972, plus health, dental and vision benefits. The Center for California Studies at California State University-Sacramento administers the program in conjunction with the Assembly.

“Our state graduates the highest number of talented students from public institutions of anywhere in the world,” Williams said. “The Assembly Fellowship Program offers some of those college graduates the unique opportunity to learn and craft public policy through hands-on work with elected officials and staff. The program provides a challenging, professional work experience that serves as the foundation for successful careers in both the public and private sectors, as is proved with two staff members in my Sacramento office who are alumna.”

Applications for the 2012-13 Assembly Fellowship Program are due by Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and have earned his or her undergraduate degree by September 2012. No specific major is preferred, and individuals with advanced degrees and mid-career professionals are also encouraged to apply. Brochures are available at William’s Capitol or district offices — in Santa Barbara at 101 W. Anapamu St., Suite A , or in Ventura at 201 E. Fourth St., Suite 209-A.

For more information, contact the Center for California Studies at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 916.278.6906. Click here for the online application.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 

