Goleta Valley Toastmasters Club Inducts New Officers

The Goleta Valley Toastmasters Club inducted its new officers for the January to June 2012 term:
» President — Sveinn Thorarinsson
» Secretary — Sarah Muliadi
» Vice President of Membership — Sandra Eacret
» Vice President of Publicity — Liz Seitz
» Treasurer — Ginny Samario
» Vice President of Education — Donnie Tognazzini
» Sergeant–at-Arms — Fay Young
The vision of Toastmasters International is to empower people to achieve their full potential in effective oral communication and realize their dreams.
The Goleta Valley Toastmasters Club meets at noon every Thursday, and its temporary meeting place is the Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 6.
— Liz Seitz represents Goleta Valley Toastmasters Club.