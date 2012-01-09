Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center’s Arthur J. Merovick Endowment Reaches $1 Million Milestone

The fund helps ensure care for all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | January 9, 2012 | 8:18 p.m.

The Arthur J. Merovick Endowment for Patient Assistance has raised in excess of $1 million since its inception in August 2011.

This new endowment, funded through generous support of the Merovick family, the community and 100 percent participation of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Board of Trustees, will help ensure that the excellent care delivered by the Cancer Center continues to be available to everyone in the community who faces a cancer diagnosis, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

“I am honored to announce this $1 million milestone,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. “As our community’s safety net for cancer care, we strive to provide the highest level of treatment and support for everyone — regardless of their ability to pay. This fund provides additional assurance that we will make good on that promise for years to come.”

The recent fundraising achievement is timely, as Merovick begins 2012 with a three-year appointment to the center’s Board of Trustees.

During his 17-year tenure as the Cancer Center’s director of development, Merovick raised more than $42 million to help the center remain in the forefront of cancer care and assist the community’s cancer patients and their families. The Cancer Center is honored that Merovick’s support of the organization will continue in his role as trustee.

Those interested in supporting those less fortunate in the community who have been touched by cancer are invited to help grow this new fund. For more information, call Rob Dunton, the Cancer Center’s director of development, at 805.898.3620 or click here.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable support of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center assists those in the community on their journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 