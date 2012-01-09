Cancer Center’s Arthur J. Merovick Endowment Reaches $1 Million Milestone

The fund helps ensure care for all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay

The Arthur J. Merovick Endowment for Patient Assistance has raised in excess of $1 million since its inception in August 2011.

This new endowment, funded through generous support of the Merovick family, the community and 100 percent participation of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Board of Trustees, will help ensure that the excellent care delivered by the Cancer Center continues to be available to everyone in the community who faces a cancer diagnosis, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

“I am honored to announce this $1 million milestone,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. “As our community’s safety net for cancer care, we strive to provide the highest level of treatment and support for everyone — regardless of their ability to pay. This fund provides additional assurance that we will make good on that promise for years to come.”

The recent fundraising achievement is timely, as Merovick begins 2012 with a three-year appointment to the center’s Board of Trustees.

During his 17-year tenure as the Cancer Center’s director of development, Merovick raised more than $42 million to help the center remain in the forefront of cancer care and assist the community’s cancer patients and their families. The Cancer Center is honored that Merovick’s support of the organization will continue in his role as trustee.

Those interested in supporting those less fortunate in the community who have been touched by cancer are invited to help grow this new fund. For more information, call Rob Dunton, the Cancer Center’s director of development, at 805.898.3620 or click here.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable support of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center assists those in the community on their journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.