Maintenance Work Under Way on Section of Rattlesnake Canyon Trail

In collaboration with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department began a trail maintenance project Monday on the first half-mile of Rattlesnake Canyon Trail.

Popular with hikers and equestrians, the 2.6-mile trail is located within the city’s 452-acre Rattlesnake Canyon Park.

The purpose of the project is to improve the tread of the trail, repair sections that are severely eroded, and improve drainage.

Project work hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to be completed with two weeks. The trail will remain open to the public, and signs will be placed above and below the work area to inform trail users.

Project funding has been provided by an anonymous donor through the California Community Foundation.

— Jill Zachary is an assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.