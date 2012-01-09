Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Awarded 4-Star Rating from Bankrate.com

Designation signifies 'sound' financial strength and stability for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, N.A. has been awarded four stars in Bankrate.com’s Safe & Sound Ratings Service for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011.

A four-star rating is defined as “Sound” in terms of relative financial strength and stability.

For more than 14 years, Bankrate.com’s Safe & Sound service has given consumers information on the relative financial strength and stability of U.S. commercial banks, savings institutions and credit unions.

“Now more than ever, consumers need to know that their money is safe,” said Thomas Evans, president and CEO of Bankrate.com. “Historically, when financial institutions receive one of our four- or five-star Safe & Sound ratings, it has been a strong indicator of their financial health.”

Bankrate’s Safe & Sound ratings are comparisons to both industry peer norms and standards. Individual performance levels are determined from publicly available regulatory filings and are compared to asset-size peer norms, industry standards and key absolute benchmarks.

— Debbie Whiteley is the public affairs director for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.