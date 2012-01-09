Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Opens Registration for Spring Session

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus is pleased to announce that registration for its spring session is now open.

In-person registration and skills assessment for new students will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. next Monday, Jan. 16, at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Students may bring a prepared piece to sing with the chorus accompanist, or the staff will assess a child’s skill level using familiar songs such as “Happy Birthday.” Returning students do not need to register in person; click here to register online

The theme for the spring session is “Think Globally, Sing Locally,” and will include an exciting collaboration with VocalMotion, a women’s a cappella group at UCSB and a special Earth Day performance at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara. Register now and join the fun.

The spring session begins Jan. 23. The Concert Chorus will rehearse every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., and the Advanced Chorus will rehearse from 5 to 7 p.m. Register on or before Jan. 16 and receive 10 percent off the regular tuition price of $450 — pay only $405 for the 15-week session. Offer is valid until Jan. 16. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.

Click here for more information.

— Paul Freeman is artistic director for the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.