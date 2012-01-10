After Swearing-In Ceremonies, Santa Barbara Council to Begin Dissolution of RDA

The city has until Feb. 1 to comply with last month's Supreme Court ruling that upheld eliminating redevelopment agencies

The City of Santa Barbara will swear in its two re-elected councilmen, Dale Francisco and Randy Rowse, and its councilwoman-elect, Cathy Murillo, on Tuesday before the City Council will discuss dissolving the city’s Redevelopment Agency.

In November’s election, voters elected Murillo to her first term, Francisco to his second term and Rowse to his first full term after being appointed to fill a vacancy one year ago.

Since the state Supreme Court ruled last month to uphold the Legislature’s decision to eliminate redevelopment agencies, the City of Santa Barbara will consider taking over the RDA’s assets, properties, contracts, leases, buildings and equipment, according to a staff report.

With the court’s action, agencies must dissolve by Feb. 1, and the city must appoint a successor agency for the Redevelopment Agency and its housing functions.

Any spending after Feb. 1 will have to be approved by a new, seven-member oversight board, including two county supervisors, mayor, county superintendent of education, chancellor of California Community Colleges, a member from the largest special district taxing entity and a former RDA employee.

Mayor Helene Schneider called the court’s decision “disappointing.”

Current projects funded by the RDA will be completed, she said, but staff members will have to discuss and prioritize projects in the pipeline, including a new police headquarters.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

